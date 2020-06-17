News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Edoheart New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

This week we got to know Edoheart, a New York-based poet whose amazing journey has taken her into the world of rapping, producing, visual arts, and even a stint touring the world as a Butoh dancer. She told us about the nature of her divergent creative paths, and how her slate of projects has allowed her to connect with people around the world.

For updates, follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Juana Molina, Alice Bag, and U.S. Girls, click around our streaming options.

For more from Edoheart, be sure to swing by her Instagram and Twitter. Her new EP For the Love is out now. Be sure to watch the eye-popping video for her single “Original Sufferhead.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.