Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Juana Molina

Welcome to Why Not Both Weekends. While we’re on lockdown, we’ll be presenting the occasional Saturday episode of the Why Not Both podcast, which explores how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

We were so fortunate to spend some time with Juana Molina, who called us from Argentina to talk about her latest album, and the creative surprises that have dropped into her life. She spoke about how the recent world events pushed her to live stream her latest concert and focus on slowing down, or as she put it, “every day is Sunday now.” We agree with Juana that we all can savor the opportunity to grow and change now that the world is temporarily on pause.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Simon Raymonde of Cocteau Twins, U.S. Girls, and Marissa Nadler check out our buffet of streaming options.

For more on Molina, be sure to check out her newest EP Forfun and new single “Cara de Espejo.” You can also swing by her Instagram and official site, and stream her recent home concert.

