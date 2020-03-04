 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring U.S. Girls | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring U.S. Girls

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Mar 04, 2020 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

This week, we had the opportunity to talk to Meghan Remy aka U.S. Girls in anticipation of her new album. She let us in on how the art of meditation and impermanence informs her work as a musician and a writer. As an artist, Remy shows how we can all put our own creative spin on even the most mundane moments. She encourages her audience to stay curious, especially about the art and ideas that challenge us, as those can often be the most valuable of all.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, featuring the likes of Best Coast, Kate Nash, and Marissa Nadler, please enjoy our bountiful of streaming options.

U.S. Girls’ new album Heavy Light is out this Friday, March 6, on 4ad. Check out her video for album single “4 American Dollars” along with a slate of upcoming tour dates. For breaking updates, be sure to follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

