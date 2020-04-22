News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring HANA New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

We had way too much fun exploring HANA’s process making her entire album live on Twitch. From audience input about postmodern anxieties to the magic and horror of social media, HANA opened up about what it was like to collaborate 24/7 with her fans. Along the way, she discovered a unique place where vulnerability and technology coincide.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Phantogram, Half Waif, and U.S. Girls, please saddle up to our buffet of streaming options.

For more from favorite night elf songstress, be sure to connect on Twitter and Instagram. Her recent full length is called HANADRIEL and it has an eye-popping video for the single “Anxious Alien.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.