Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring HANA
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
We had way too much fun exploring HANA’s process making her entire album live on Twitch. From audience input about postmodern anxieties to the magic and horror of social media, HANA opened up about what it was like to collaborate 24/7 with her fans. Along the way, she discovered a unique place where vulnerability and technology coincide.
For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Phantogram, Half Waif, and U.S. Girls, please saddle up to our buffet of streaming options.
For more from favorite night elf songstress, be sure to connect on Twitter and Instagram. Her recent full length is called HANADRIEL and it has an eye-popping video for the single “Anxious Alien.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- X Surprise Release First Album With the Original Lineup in 35 Years (News) — X
- Circus of Books (Review) —
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring HANA (News) — HANA, Why Not Both Podcast
- Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #24 (News) — Under the Radar’s Weekly Playlist
- Thousand Yard Stare on Their First New Album in 27 Years (Interview) — Thousand Yard Stare
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.