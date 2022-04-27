Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Kae Tempest

News

Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Kae Tempest has an obsession with words, the way they flow on the page, the way they tumble around on the tip of your tongue. Speaking to them just before they launched into a series of tour dates celebrating the release of their brilliant new album The Line Is A Curve, we were struck by just how passionately they loved stitching words together across media from poetry and plays to books and songs. It’s beautiful to witness someone delve into the deepest parts of themselves to craft connections with others through their art but as Tempest puts it, they don’t know how to lead life any other way.

Their new album The Line Is A Curve is out now.

