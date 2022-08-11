UNKLE Share New Song “The Way Back Home”
Two Versions of the Song Were Shared
UNKLE (the British electronic band led by James Lavelle) have shared a new song, “The Way Back Home.” It is presented in two separate versions. Listen to both versions below.
The band’s first mixtape, The Road Part II / Lost Highway, came out in 2019 via Songs for the Def.
