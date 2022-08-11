 UNKLE Share New Song “The Way Back Home” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 11th, 2022  
Subscribe

UNKLE Share New Song “The Way Back Home”

Two Versions of the Song Were Shared

Aug 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


UNKLE (the British electronic band led by James Lavelle) have shared a new song, “The Way Back Home.” It is presented in two separate versions. Listen to both versions below.

The band’s first mixtape, The Road Part II / Lost Highway, came out in 2019 via Songs for the Def.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent