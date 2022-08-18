News

Watch Father John Misty Perform “Buddy’s Rendezvous” on “Jimmy Kimmel” Chloë and the Next 20th Century Out Now via Sub Pop/Bella Union





Last night, Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he performed “Buddy’s Rendezvous” from his most recent album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. View below.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century was released earlier this year via Sub Pop/Bella Union.

