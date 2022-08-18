 Watch Father John Misty Perform “Buddy’s Rendezvous” on “Jimmy Kimmel” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 18th, 2022  
Watch Father John Misty Perform “Buddy’s Rendezvous” on “Jimmy Kimmel”

Chloë and the Next 20th Century Out Now via Sub Pop/Bella Union

Aug 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he performed “Buddy’s Rendezvous” from his most recent album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. View below.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century was released earlier this year via Sub Pop/Bella Union.

