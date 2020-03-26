News

Watch Margo Price Debut a New Song “Someone Else’s Problems” in Her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert That’s How Rumors Get Started Due Out May 8 via Loma Vista





Old school country-rocker Margo Price is releasing a new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, on May 8 via Loma Vista. Like the rest of us, she is in quarantine and now she has done a three-song set from her attic for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts series, including debuting the new song “Someone Else’s Problems.” Her husband and music collaborator Jeremy Ivey joined her and they both played acoustic guitars. “Someone Else’s Problems” isn’t actually found on Prices’s new album, but will be on Ivey’s next album. They also performed “Stone Me” from the new album and the older track “Just Like Love.” Watch the session below.

The Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts series is an adjusted version of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts series taking into account social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. It launched with a performance from Soccer Mommy (the project of Nashville native Sophie Allison).

Previously Price shared the first single from That’s How Rumors Get Started, “Twinkle Twinkle,” via a video for the single. That’s How Rumors Get Started was produced by fellow musician Sturgill Simpson (and co-produced by Price and David Ferguson).

That’s How Rumors Get Started is Price’s third album, the follow-up to 2017’s sophomore release, All American Made, released via Third Man. The album includes “Stone Me,” a new song Price shared in January and also performed on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

The album was recorded at Los Angeles’ EastWest Studios, with tracking happening while she was pregnant with daughter Ramona.

“They're both a creation process,” Price said in a previous press release of recording the album and being pregnant. “And I was being really good to my body and my mind during that time. I had a lot of clarity from sobriety.”

As in the past, Price collaborated on most of the songwriting with her husband Jeremy Ivey. The band for the sessions was put together by Sturgill Simpson and included guitarist Matt Sweeney (Adele, Iggy Pop), bassist Pino Palladino (D'Angelo, John Mayer), drummer James Gadson (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye), and keyboardist Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers).

Price’s touring band features Kevin Black (bass), Jamie Davis (guitar), Micah Hulsher (keys), and Dillon Napier (drums).

