Whitney Share Videos For Two New Singles: “TWIRL” and “BLUE”
SPARK Due Out September 16 via Secretly Canadian
Jul 28, 2022
Photography by Tonje Thilesen
Chicago duo Whitney (Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek) have shared videos for two new singles: “TWIRL” and “BLUE.” Both songs are to be featured on the duo’s forthcoming album, SPARK, which will be out on September 16 via Secretly Canadian. View the videos below.
The duo elaborate on each new single in a press release: “With ‘TWIRL,’ John Congleton and Brad Cook really created the framework for us to explore a new palette. What started as a simple love song grew into a wider take on human connection that we feel lucky to have made.
“We wrote ‘BLUE’ at what I would now call ‘peak isolation’ in the beginning of 2021. In hindsight it’s clear that we were attempting to manifest a different set of circumstances through the fantasy of love.”
Whitney shared the single “REAL LOVE” upon announcement of the album in June, and it was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Forever Turned Around, came out in 2019.
Read our My Favorite Album interview with the band.
