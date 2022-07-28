 Whitney Share Videos For Two New Singles: “TWIRL” and “BLUE” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, July 28th, 2022  
Subscribe

Whitney Share Videos For Two New Singles: “TWIRL” and “BLUE”

SPARK Due Out September 16 via Secretly Canadian

Jul 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tonje Thilesen
Bookmark and Share


Chicago duo Whitney (Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek) have shared videos for two new singles: “TWIRL” and “BLUE.” Both songs are to be featured on the duo’s forthcoming album, SPARK, which will be out on September 16 via Secretly Canadian. View the videos below.

The duo elaborate on each new single in a press release: “With ‘TWIRL,’ John Congleton and Brad Cook really created the framework for us to explore a new palette. What started as a simple love song grew into a wider take on human connection that we feel lucky to have made.

“We wrote ‘BLUE’ at what I would now call ‘peak isolation’ in the beginning of 2021. In hindsight it’s clear that we were attempting to manifest a different set of circumstances through the fantasy of love.”

Whitney shared the single “REAL LOVE” upon announcement of the album in June, and it was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Forever Turned Around, came out in 2019.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with the band.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent