Wye Oak Share New Song "Spitting Image" No Horizon Due Out This Friday via Merge





Wye Oak (Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack) are releasing a new EP, No Horizon, this Friday via Merge. Now they have shared the EP’s final pre-release single, “Spitting Image.” Listen below.

Wasner had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Spitting Image’ is about trying to manage the sheer volume of information we are expected to absorb to exist. As naturally curious creatures, the idea of seeing everything at once initially sounds intriguing, but of course we quickly reach the limits of what we can consume, and are forced to contend with how little we can actually control. The song was an attempt to emulate the feeling of emotional and psychological overload as the waves of excess exceed the limit of our capacity to absorb them.”

The entire EP features the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. Previously the band has shared two songs from the EP: “AEIOU,” was our #1 Song of the Week, and “No Place,” which also made our Songs of the Week list.

Prior, to the announcement of the EP, the band has released quite a few other singles not featured on No Horizon. The standalone single “Walk Soft” also made our Songs of the Week list and another standalone single “Fortune” was our #1 on that week’s Songs of the Week list. Back in January, they also shared “Fear of Heights,” another #1 on that week’s Songs of the Week list. They also recently shared, JOIN, a new mini documentary highlighting the history of the band.

Wye Oak released their last album, The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, back in April 2018 via Merge. (It was our Album of the Week and one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018.) In February 2019 they shared a brand new song, “Evergreen,” via the Adult Swim Singles series (it was one of our Songs of the Week).

Since their last album, Stack launched his solo project, Joyero, releasing his debut album as Joyero, Release the Dogs, in August 2019 via Merge. Wasner, meanwhile, has been touring as part of Bon Iver’s band.

In June Wasner surprise-released Like So Much Desire, a new EP with her Flock of Dimes solo project. It was her first release for Sub Pop and the title track made our Songs of the Week list.

Read our 2018 interview with Wye Oak on The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs.

Pick up our last print issue (the My Favorite Album Issue) to read Andy Stack’s essay about his all-time favorite album.





