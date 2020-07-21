



Phantom Planet Devastator ADA Worldwide

Web Exclusive

The first album in 12 years from Phantom Planet, who have been around for so long that this marks the fruit of their second reformation, is a minor triumph. Especially, as the band didn’t really need to add to the legacy they left fans with after a long, successful and varied career. It is a joy to report that Devastator is a fine and fully-formed piece of work, bringing the band rushing headlong into the present, but maintaining all the best elements of their past work.

Looking for driving rock songs? All present and correct in “Party Animal.” Looking for radio-ready pop? Check too. Look no further than “Only One.” Looking for expansive and creative evidence of acute musical intelligence and even daring? “ROTK” has you covered.

It’s great when a band of serious vintage proves themselves to be as vital as ever. Phantom Planet do so here. (www.phantompla.net)

Author rating: 7/10