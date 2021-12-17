



Eddie Hazel Eddie Hazel Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs Real Gone

Web Exclusive

A solo recording in name only, 1977’s Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs saw virtuoso Eddie Hazel recruiting the services of his former Parliament-Funkadelic bandmates in crafting this electrifying cult funk rock masterpiece. Hazel, a musical wunderkind from Plainfield, New Jersey, was recruited into Funkadelic at age 17 by legendary maestro George Clinton, appearing as a member on the group’s first three releases. His input on 1971’s sludge funk masterpiece Maggot Brain—most notably his wailing 10+ minute guitar solo on the album’s title track—helped to cement Funkadelic’s third album and magnum opus as an unrivaled classic, easily one of the greatest albums ever recorded. His presence in the band, however, became increasingly sporadic after his official departure following Maggot Brain’s release, as he spent the subsequent decades plagued by addiction and legal troubles. Despite the personal strife, Hazel reemerged on occasion to contribute to various Funkadelic releases, co-writing their 1974-released milestone Standing on the Verge of Getting It On, but crediting his mother in the album’s liner notes rather than himself.

Much like Standing on the Verge of Getting It On, Hazel’s own Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs lacks the dingy grit and murky mania of early P-Funk releases, functioning as a highly accessible guitar funk rock classic, thanks largely to its generally radio-friendly sound, as well as Hazel and Clinton’s smooth production quality. Featuring prominent input from Clinton and contributions by central P-Funk veterans Bootsy Collins, Michael Hampton, Garry Shider, Tiki Fulwood, Bernie Worrell, Jerome “Bigfoot” Brailey, Billy Bass Nelson, Cordell Mosson, and Gary “Mudbone” Cooper, as well as the original Brides of Funkenstein Dawn Silva and Lynn Mabry, Hazel’s debut album was a packed house that, nonetheless, allowed Hazel plenty of room to shine.

The opening soul interpretation of “California Dreamin’” breathes new life into the popular ’60s hit, surpassing the original in its sheer ambition and warm danceability. The trippy Clinton, Collins, and Worrell-penned “Frantic Moment” is a standout, with Hazel maneuvering effortlessly across the wall of throbbing basslines and rich harmonies. Clinton, Collins, and Hazel original “So Goes the Story” finds the latter playing with the same raw conviction as he did on those early Funkadelic recordings, sounding itself like an entirely worthy Funkadelic outtake. Hazel’s nearly nine-and-half-minute funk rendition of “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” morphs into a sublime jam session, the group’s free flowing creativity bringing out the best in both Hazel and Collins. Originals “Physical Love” and “What About It,” both sonically rich but somehow less gratifying than previous tracks, give way to a reprise of “California Dreamin’,” which rounds the album out, leaving the listener in awe of the vast amount of raw talent extant.

Hazel’s only solo outing, Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs remains a special release, among the finest of its genre. That Hazel was ultimately consumed by his demons, eventually experiencing an early death at age 42, makes his legacy all the more tragic, as he was most certainly one of his generation’s greatest guitarists. Real Gone’s vinyl reissue of Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs is a must for any collector, offering a glimpse of an enormous talent at its height. While not necessarily a household name like his lifelong idol Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Hazel still remains one among the many immortals upon rock’s towering guitarist’s Olympus, with Game, Dames and Guitar Thangs standing as a uniquely enthralling offering from one of modern music’s seminal decades. (www.realgonemusic.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10