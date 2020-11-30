



Nick Cave Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Place Bad Seed Ltd.

Web Exclusive

These are strange times indeed. While people everywhere struggle with the pandemic, so too do artists, especially performing artists. While the coronavirus has essentially killed the live performance, innovators such as Nick Cave have had to adapt and develop unique approaches in which to ply their trade. And so the enigmatic Cave has bestowed upon us Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Place, an empty concert hall solo performance of 22 Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds tunes, re-imagined by Cave with just his piano, resonant voice, and intense emotionality.

If anyone can pull off such a stunt it is Cave. As much a rough rocker as he is a polished musician, his shadowy presence and guttural passion are imbued in each song as he breathes new life into his diverse musical palette with conviction and dexterity.

It turns out to be somewhat of a mixed bag though. While this style works well, and is even more suited for some tracks, it diminishes the appeal of others. Heartfelt, melancholic tracks such as “Girl in Amber,” “Into My Arms,” and the spiritual “Galleon Ship” are enriched by Cave’s resonant baritone and graceful piano playing. On the flip side, the seminal rocker “Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry,” electrically charged “The Mercy Seat,” and slow burner “Jubilee Street” just weren’t meant to be heard this way and fall a bit flat.

Kudos though go out to Cave for daring to find new ways of performing and entertaining us with a distinctive and eclectic perspective on some compelling music. We are all better off for it. (www.nickcave.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10