 Nation of Language: Introduction, Presence (Self-Released) Review | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, May 22nd, 2020  
Nation of Language

Introduction, Presence

Self-Released

May 22, 2020 Web Exclusive By Paul Bullock Bookmark and Share


At first listen, Introduction, Presence, the debut full-length from Brooklyn trio Nation of Language, is a deceptively simple retro-synthpop album that sounds like what we’d get if The National’s Matt Berninger had fronted early Depeche Mode. But if you dig in, you’ll quickly discover it’s one of the smartest, catchiest, and most danceable records of its kind released since the period it references. 

Songwriter/vocalist Ian Devaney was inspired to start the band after listening to OMD’s “Electricity,” and looking back to when “it seemed everyone still had a kind of ‘beginner’s mind’ about how synthesizers could be used and fit into the musical landscape.” The resulting recordings, with help from keyboardist Aidan Devaney and bassist Michael Sui-Poi, are very sophisticated. They were tastefully produced and mixed by Abe Seiferth, who’s worked with RAC, Yeasayer, and Bear in Heaven, and are highly recommended if you like New Order, Soft Cell, Pet Shop Boys, and/or Gary Numan. Check out “Rush and Fever,” “Tournament,” “Friend Machine,” and “The Motorist.” (www.nationoflanguage.com) 

Author rating: 7.5/10

