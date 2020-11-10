



L7 Smell the Magic: 30th Anniversary Edition Sub Pop

Here we have the long-awaited vinyl reissue of the reunited Los Angeles band L7’s (not the similarly-named Detroit band L-Seven, also the subject of a recent archival release) very finest effort, the Smell the Magic EP (originally released on a 12-inch and 10-inch EP as well as cassette and CD). Starting off with the three songs from the “Shove” singles, the title track and “Fast and Frightening” both answer the question of what to play for aliens who ask what rock and roll attitude is. Yes, these songs are THAT good.

L7 had already recorded a self-titled debut album for Epitaph Records the year before and while that’s a good record, the “Shove” single (their debut single!) and the rest of the tracks that comprise the original Smell the Magic EP were a quantum leap in terms of songwriting, intensity, tightness, and overall impact. This set contains three bonus tracks, including the definitive version of the early ’80s Eddie and the Subtitles classic “American Society,” the first time these tracks have been on a vinyl version of Smell the Magic.

Often lumped in with the grunge movement due to their association with Sub Pop and the fact that their biggest hit (the excellent feminist anthem “Pretend We’re Dead”) came in 1992 at the peak of grunge mania when Reprise had signed them, they were at this stage harder, nastier, and rawer than almost all of their contemporaries. Perhaps only Mudhoney’s Blue Cheer and Stooges worship could equate to this level of intensity, but either way, L7 were even more unhinged. Don’t miss this, especially if you’ve never heard it. (www.l7theband.com)

Author rating: 9/10