 L7: Smell the Magic: 30th Anniversary Edition (Sub Pop) | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 10th, 2020  
Subscribe

L7

Smell the Magic: 30th Anniversary Edition

Sub Pop

Nov 06, 2020 Web Exclusive By Matthew Berlyant Bookmark and Share


Here we have the long-awaited vinyl reissue of the reunited Los Angeles band L7’s (not the similarly-named Detroit band L-Seven, also the subject of a recent archival release) very finest effort, the Smell the Magic EP (originally released on a 12-inch and 10-inch EP as well as cassette and CD). Starting off with the three songs from the “Shove” singles, the title track and “Fast and Frightening” both answer the question of what to play for aliens who ask what rock and roll attitude is. Yes, these songs are THAT good. 

L7 had already recorded a self-titled debut album for Epitaph Records the year before and while that’s a good record, the “Shove” single (their debut single!) and the rest of the tracks that comprise the original Smell the Magic EP were a quantum leap in terms of songwriting, intensity, tightness, and overall impact. This set contains three bonus tracks, including the definitive version of the early ’80s Eddie and the Subtitles classic “American Society,” the first time these tracks have been on a vinyl version of Smell the Magic.

Often lumped in with the grunge movement due to their association with Sub Pop and the fact that their biggest hit (the excellent feminist anthem “Pretend We’re Dead”) came in 1992 at the peak of grunge mania when Reprise had signed them, they were at this stage harder, nastier, and rawer than almost all of their contemporaries. Perhaps only Mudhoney’s Blue Cheer and Stooges worship could equate to this level of intensity, but either way, L7 were even more unhinged. Don’t miss this, especially if you’ve never heard it. (www.l7theband.com)

Author rating: 9/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent