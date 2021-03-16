



Sun June Somewhere Run for Cover

The fact that Laura Colwell, leader of Austin’s Sun June, name drops Patti Smith and Stevie Nicks, and throws in a sideways reference to Neil Young’s “Unknown Legend,” all in Somewhere’s first song, could lead one to believe this sophomore effort could be a mixed up affair. But far from that, Somewhere drops the group’s folkier vibe for an understated, yet somehow bristling, pop-centric approach. Colwell’s nearly whispered and supremely patient vocals favorably compare to yet another name, Margo Timmons (Cowboy Junkies). While the delicately paced “Karen O” makes for the best all-out live music infatuation tribute since Cat Power’s likewise simmering “Song to Bobby,” even if the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s front woman is tangential to the tale.

Primarily though, Somewhere peddles an abject sense of longing that is not always evident from the maturity of the band’s delivery. But the aching catch in Colwell’s vocals gives away the secret she is unabashedly willing to share. Whether it is clambering up the stairs in “Karen O” to an uncertain fate or the repeated relationship frustrations of “Finding Out,” you want to be in Colwell’s corner, but also not let these moments of inspiration fall away. Even the most energetically pulsing moment on Somewhere, the counterpointed “Everywhere”, finds Colwell on unsure footing. Somewhere is a confident move forward for Sun June, while also maintaining every ounce of their integrity. (www.sunjunemusic.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10

