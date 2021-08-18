Future Islands Share New Song “Peach”
As Long As You Are Out Now on 4AD
Aug 18, 2021
Photography by Devin Yalkin
Future Islands have shared a brand new song, “Peach,” which is being described as a one-off single. It follows their 2020-released album As Long As You Are. The band also recently shared some new As Long As You Are remixes, including a Carl Cox remix of “City’s Face,” a Controller 7 remix of “Waking,” and a Sudan Archives remix of “Born in a War.” Listen to “Peach” and all the remixes below.
Read our interview with Future Islands on As Long As You Are.
As Long As You Are came out back in October of last year on 4AD, and made it to #17 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It features the songs “For Sure,” which features backing vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes and was one of our Songs of the Week, “Thrill” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), “Moonlight”(which also made our Songs of the Week list), and “Born in a War,” which the band performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Then they shared a video for the album’s “Glada.”
Then they released the ALAYA Remixes 2 EP, which included a remix of “For Sure” by Washed Out, as well remixes of “Thrill” by COMPUTER DATA and “Hit The Coast” by Smallboy.
As Long As You Are is the follow-up to 2017’s The Far Field. The band’s core lineup of Samuel T. Herring (vocals), John Gerrit Welmers (keyboards), and William Cashion (bass), has now been officially joined by longtime touring drummer Michael Lowry (who also contributes to the songwriter). The four-piece co-produced the album with engineer Steve Wright, recording it at his Wrightway Studios in Baltimore.
Back in June 2020, Cashion self-released an ambient solo album under his own name entitled Postcard Music. Listen to our Why Not Both podcast interview with Cashion about balancing Future Islands with his ambient music.
Read our 2014 cover story article on Future Islands.
Future Islands Tour Dates:
U.S. 2021 Dates:
Aug 31 - House Of Blues, Anaheim, CA
Sept 1 - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA*
Sept 2 - Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA*
Sept 4 - The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA
Sept 5 - Bottle Rock Festival, Napa, CA
Sept 7 - Roseland Theatre, Portland, OR*
Sept 9 - McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR*
Sept 11 - Marymoor Park, Seattle, WA#
Sept 13 - The Wilma, Missoula, MT*
Sept 16 - Palace Theater, St Paul, MN*
Sept 17 - Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI
Sept 18 - Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL*
Sept 20 - Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH*
Sept 21 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA*
Sept 22 - House of Blues, Boston, MA*
Sept 24 - Governor’s Ball, New York, NY
Sept 26 - The Vogue, Indianapolis, IN
Sept 28 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO#
Sept 29 - Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS
Sept 30 - Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK#
Oct 1-3 - Austin City Limits, Austin, TX
Oct 4 - Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN#
Oct 5 - Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center, Cincinnati, OH#
Oct 8-10 - Austin City Limits, Austin, TX
Oct 11 - The Civic Theatre, New Orleans, LA
Oct 12 - Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA
Oct 13 - The Ritz, Raleigh, NC
Oct 14 - The Anthem, Washington, DC
* w. Hinds
# w. Modest Mouse
EU/UK 2022 Dates:
Feb 21 - House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland
Feb 23 - Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden
Feb 24 - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
Feb 26 - Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
Feb 27 - Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
March 1 - Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
March 2 - Palladium Warszawa, Warsaw, Poland
March 4 - TonHalle, Munich, Germany
March 5 - Tvornica Kulture, Zagreb, Croatia
March 6 - Fabrique, Milan, Italy
March 8 - Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain
March 9 - La Riviera, Madrid, Spain
March 10 - Camp Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal
March 12 - La Paloma, Nimes, France
March 13 - Olympia, Paris, France
March 15 - Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands
March 17 - Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany
March 19 - Aeronef, Lille, France
March 20 - De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium
March 21 - E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
March 23 - Academy 1, Manchester, England
March 25 - Alexandra Palace, London, England
March 27 - Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland
March 28 - Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland
March 31 - Northumbria SU Institute, Newcastle, England
April 1 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland
April 2 - O2 Academy, Glasgow, Scotland
