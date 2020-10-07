Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring William Cashion of Future Islands

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

We had the pleasure of chatting with William Cashion of Future Islands all about his new solo ambient project Postcard Music and the ways that transcendental meditation have informed his work. From collaborations with his bandmates to paintings with his wife, William creates with a calm sense of curiosity that comes from quiet introspection. We are excited to hear his latest work with Future Islands, which was all mixed remotely during quarantine, and see where his creative journeys take him next.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Phantogram, Foster the People, and Local Natives, hit our (not so hidden) cache of streaming options or visit us on Youtube.

To keep up with Future Islands, hit up their Instagram and Twitter. To send Will some love, drop by his personal Instagram and Twitter. His solo album Postcard Music is out now. Future Islands’ new album As Long as You Are is out this Friday on 4AD. While you wait, revisit album singles “Born in a War,” “Moonlight,” and “Thrill.”

