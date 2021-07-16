News

HAIM Share Lyric Video for New Song “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” From the New Netflix Movie The Last Letter From Your Lover

Photography by Yana Yatsuk



HAIM have shared a new song, “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache.” The band wrote the song with Ariel Rechtshaid for the upcoming Netflix movie The Last Letter From Your Lover, which starts streaming on July 23. Danielle Haim and Rechtshaid produced the song. Check it out below via a lyric video featuring footage from the movie.

The Last Letter From Your Lover is based on the novel by JoJo Moyes, directed by Augustine Frizzell, and stars Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley.

Here’s how a press release describes the film: “A pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, The Last Letter From Your Lover follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters.”

The press release also says that “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” plays “during a scene where Ellie is traveling in a taxi across London contemplating her past after a one-night stand.”

“I’m a huge fan of their music,” says Frizzell in a press release. “It has a feel that’s both modern and retro and felt like Ellie’s world.”

Frizzell adds that the song “sets you up with who Ellie is and how we’re going to feel being in her world.”

HAIM had this to say: “The scene we were making the song for was all about movement, so we felt like we needed a traveling beat, which spurred the initial idea. Augustine said she wanted something playful, so it was really a collaborative effort.”

HAIM’s last album was 2020’s acclaimed Women in Music Pt. III. In February they shared new versions of the album’s “Gasoline” (featuring Taylor Swift) and “3am” (featuring Thundercat), from the deluxe edition of the album. HAIM were on Swift’s latest album, evermore, released last December. HAIM and Thundercat’s last collaboration also came out in December, when he played bass on the band’s hilarious new holiday song “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I Want for Christmas is a Vaccine).” The song was a reworking of the 1981 classic “Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses, and was #1 on our Songs of the Week.

Women in Music Pt. III was released back in June on Columbia, and earned them two Grammy nominations. It was also #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Last November, the trio released a new song “Feel the Thunder” for the soundtrack to The Croods: A New Age.

HAIM are on one of the two covers of our current print issue (The Protest Issue).

