Indigo De Souza Announces New 2021 and 2022 Tour Dates Any Shape You Take Out Now via Saddle Creek

Photography by Kara Perry



North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza released a new album, Any Shape You Take, last month via Saddle Creek. Now she has announced some new tour dates. They include new 2021 and 2022 shows in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Richmond, Nashville, Boston, and elsewhere. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all her upcoming tour dates below.

Read our recent interview with De Souza on Any Shape You Take.

Previously De Souza shared the album’s first single, “Kill Me,” via a video for it. “Kill Me” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, the upbeat ode to community and free expression, “Hold U,” via a video for it. “Hold U” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its third single, “Real Pain,” which also landed her on our Songs of the Week.

Any Shape You Take is the follow-up to her 2018 debut, I Love My Mom, which was self-released and recently reissued by Saddle Creek. De Souza co-produced the new album with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee).

Indigo De Souza 2021 Tour dates:

New Dates:

2021:

Nov 14 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

Nov 17 - New Brookland Tavern - West Columbia, SC

Nov 18 - Amos - Charlotte, NC

2022:

Jan 21 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

Jan 22 - Black Cat - Washington, DC

Jan 24 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

Jan 27 - Royale - Boston, MA

Jan 30 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Complete List of Dates:

2021:

Sep 19 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Sep 20 - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Sep 21 - Songbyrd - Washington DC - SOLD OUT

Sep 22 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT

Sep 24 - Elsewhere Zone 1 - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

Sep 25 - Baby’s All Right - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

Sep 26 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA SOLD OUT

Sep 28 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

Sep 29 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

Sep 30 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

Oct 01 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Oct 02 - Slowdown JR - Omaha, NE

Oct 04 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

Oct 08 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

Oct 09 - Vera - Seattle, WA

Oct 11 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

Oct 13 - Voodoo - San Diego, CA

Oct 14 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

Oct 15 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

Oct 20 - Ruins - Dallas, TX

OCT 22 - Mohawk (Indoors) - Austin, TX

Oct 23 - Mohawk (Indoors) - Austin, TX - SOLD OUT

Oct 24 - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) - Houston, TX

Nov 14 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

Nov 15 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Nov 16 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Nov 17 - New Brookland Tavern - West Columbia, SC

Nov 18 - Amos - Charlotte, NC

2022:

Jan 21 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

Jan 22 - Black Cat - Washington, DC

Jan 24 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

Jan 27 - Royale - Boston, MA

Jan 30 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

9/21 - 9/26 with Horse Jumper of Love

9/28 with The Ophelias

9/29 - 10/1 with Dan Wriggins (of Friendship)

10/2 - 10/24 with The Slaps

9/19, 9/20, and 11/16 with Truth Club

11/15 with Ex Gold

<a href="https://indigodesouza.bandcamp.com/album/any-shape-you-take">Any Shape You Take by Indigo De Souza</a>

