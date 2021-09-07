News

Stereophonics Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Hanging on Your Hinges” OOCHYA! Due Out March 4 via Stylus/Ignition

Photography by Sarah Mansfield



Stereophonics have announced the release of their 12th studio album, OOCHYA!, subsequently sharing its lead single, “Hanging on Your Hinges.” OOCHYA! will be out on March 4 via Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd. Check out the new song below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album.

Frontman Kelly Jones speaks about the new song and album in a press release: “‘Hanging On Your Hinges’ was influenced by my love of early ZZ Top and darker stuff like Masters of Reality and maybe some Iggy Pop too, and probably nods back to ‘Bartender & The Thief.’ It’s the song on this album that says ‘Oochya!’ more than anything else, so it’s something we wanted the fans to hear first. Having done some really emotionally lead songs on the last album (Kind), we decided to come back with a bang this time, give the fans something to get a little loose to. The album title, OOCHYA!, was always a saying me and the band used in the studio to mean ‘let’s have it’—a blast of energy and optimism and that’s what we wanted to get across with ‘Hinges’.”

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Stereophonics will be giving an 11 date tour across the UK in spring 2022. Their previous album, Kind, came out in 2019 via Stylus/Parlophone.

Oochya! Tracklist:

1. Hanging On Your Hinges

2. Forever

3. When You See it

4. Do Ya Feel My Love?

5. Right Place Right Time

6. Close Enough To Drive Home

7. Leave The Light On

8. Running Round My Brain

9. Every Dog Has Its Day

10. You’re My Soul

11. All I Have Is You

12. Made A Mess Of Me

13. Seen That Look Before

14. Don’t Know What Ya Got

15. Jack In A Box

