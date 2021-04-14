Anjimile Announces New Orchestral EP, Shares Lead Single “In Your Eyes (Reflection)” Feat. Jay Som

News

Anjimile has announced a new EP which will feature expanded orchestral versions of songs from his debut album, Giver Taker, along with collaborations with artists Jay Som, SASAMI, and Lomelda. The EP’s lead single, “In Your Eyes (Reflection),” which features Jay Som, has also been shared. Reunion will be out on May 7 via Father/Daughter. Check out the new song, as well as the EP’s tracklist and cover art, below.

I am very honored to be a part of Anjimile’s orchestral EP,” states Jay Som in a press release. “Their album Giver Taker is so beautiful and expansive and every time I listen I feel like I’ve entered a different world. This track is one of my favs on their record, I love when artists rework their own songs with an orchestral arrangement.”

The EP also features contributions from composer Daniel Hart, who wrote and recorded the string sections. Hart states: “Giver Taker is one of my favorite albums of 2020, so I was thrilled to be asked to contribute a little something to this EP. And when I dug into Jimi’s writing further, figuring out how best to translate it for strings, what I found was a group of songs bursting with joy and passion and good questions and heartache. Then the work was easy, because it was so much fun to do.”

Anjimile adds: “The most exciting part of this project for me was giving the participating artists free reign to fuck around with my songs and make them into something purely collaborative, something special, and something new. When Daniel sent me his arrangements, they knocked me on my ass. They’re so beautiful and so interesting, and every guest vocalist on this record creates such a beautiful new world and a distinctive sonic palette. It’s been really fun and exciting to see my tunes re-interpreted, re-imagined and reconstructed by such powerful musicians.”

Jay Som will be releasing an album with Palehound titled Doomin’ Sun under their Bachelor moniker on May 28.

Reunion Tracklist:

1. In Your Eyes (Reflection) [feat. Jay Som]

2. Maker (Refraction) [feat. SASAMI]

3. 1978 (Reunion) [feat. Lomelda]

