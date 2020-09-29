News

All





beabadoobee Shares Video for New Song “How Was Your Day?” Fake It Flowers Due Out October 16 via Dirty Hit





Twenty-year-old Filipino-born, London-raised singer/songwriter/guitarist beabadoobee is releasing her debut album, Fake It Flowers, on October 16 via Dirty Hit. Now she has shared another song from it, “How Was Your Day?,” via a video for the lo-fi sounding track. The director who goes by bedroom made the video, which appears to be shot on Super 8 or 16mm film. Watch it below.

In a previous press release beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus and also known as Bea Kristi) had this to say about the song: “I wanted to emphasize the rawness of the lyrics with the song sonically which is why I recorded it on a four-track with all the little mistakes and vocal wobbles included. I wanted the music video to feel nostalgic to me, to include all the people I cared about, it took me back to the time I first started making music.”

Previously beabadoobee shared three singles from Fake It Flowers: “Sorry,” “Care,” and “Worth It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. We also posted a video for “Worth It.”

beabadoobee 2021 UK & IE Tour Dates:

September 07- Manchester - O2 Ritz

September 09 - Leeds - Beckett University

September 10 - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

September 11 - Birmingham - O2 Institute

September 13 - Cambridge - Junction

September 14 - Leicester - O2 Academy

September 23 - London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 24 - Bristol - Swx

September 25 - Oxford - O2 Academy

September 28 - Dublin - The Academy

September 29 - Belfast - Oh Yeah Music Centre

October 02 - Newcastle - University Students Union

October 03 - Edinburgh - The Liquid Room

October 04 - Glasgow - Swg3

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.