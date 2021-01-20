CHAI Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “ACTION”

News

Japanese rock band CHAI have announced a new album, WINK, which will be released on May 21 via Sub Pop. This will be their third studio album and debut under Sub Pop, which they were signed to in October of last year. The band has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single “ACTION.” Check out the video, as well as the cover art and tracklist for WINK, below.

CHAI explains the purpose of their new album’s title in a press release: “A person who winks is a person with a pure heart, who lives with flexibility, who does what they want. A person who winks is a person who is free.” Bassist/lyricist Yuuki adds: “With this album, we’re winking at you. We’re living freely and we hope that when you listen, you can wink and live freely, too.”

“ACTION” was written in response to the Black Lives Matter protests occurring across the United States and other countries over the summer of 2020. “Seeing how the world came together during the protests really moved me,” says Yuuki. “I wanted to dedicate that song to the year of action.” The band further states: “The world as we know it has changed, but even with that, it's still a world where nothing really changes. Wouldn't it be wonderful if there were more action rooted in happiness? Be the change that you want to see! I'm going to be the pioneer in seeing the world I want to see, meeting the people I want to meet! We start off by expressing the fun in action with this music video. Why don't you join us?! It's that type of song.”

Previously CHAI shared a video for WINK’s opening track, “Donuts Mind If I Do.”

CHAI’s sophomore album, PUNK, was released in 2019 on Burger. Back in August of last year, CHAI teamed up with Spanish rock band Hinds for the joint single “United Girls Rock‘n’Roll Club.”

WINK Tracklist:

1. Donuts Mind If I Do

2. Maybe Chocolate Chips (feat. Ric Wilson)

3. ACTION

4. END

5. PING PONG! (feat. YMCK)

6. Nobody Knows We Are Fun

7. It’s Vitamin C

8. IN PINK (feat. Mndsgn)

9. KARAAGE

10. Miracle

11. Wish Upon a Star

12. Salty

