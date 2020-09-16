News

All





EELS Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Are We Alright Again” Earth to Dora Due Out October 30 via E Works/[PIAS]

Photography by Gus Black



EELS (the project of Mark Oliver Everett) has announced a new album, Earth to Dora, and shared a new song from it, “Are We Alright Again.” Earth to Dora is due out October 30 via E Works/[PIAS]. Check out “Are We Alright Again” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The album includes two songs EELS recently shared as singles: “Baby Let’s Make It Real” and “Who You Say You Are.”

Everett had this to say about the album in a press release: “These songs came about just before the pandemic hit and changed everything. I’m hoping they can be, maybe kind of soothing or something. To hear songs dealing with things we are dreaming about getting back to. Or maybe people are dealing with some of the topics right now as well. Just one song was done in the thick of the early pandemic days, ‘Are We Alright Again,’ which is kind of a quarantine daydream I desperately needed to have.”

Earth to Dora is the follow-up to 2018’s The Deconstruction. The album was recorded at Everett’s studio in Los Feliz, California. Everett produced the album, which also features Koool G Murder, The Chet, and P-Boo.

Read our 2018 interview with Eels on The Deconstruction.

Earth to Dora Tracklist:

1. Anything For Boo

2. Are We Alright Again

3. Who You Say You Are

4. Earth to Dora

5. Dark and Dramatic

6. Are You Fucking Your Ex

7. The Gentle Souls

8. Of Unsent Letters

9. I Got Hurt

10. OK

11. Baby Let's Make It Real

12. Waking Up

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.