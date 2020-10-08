News

Everything Everything Episode of Under the Radar Podcast Has its WLUR Radio Debut Today Our Podcast Also Airs on the Virginia NPR Affiliate Radio Station





This year we launched a new podcast, simply titled Under the Radar, and also announced that as well as being available on all podcasting platforms the podcast will also be airing on WLUR, an NPR affiliate based in Lexington, VA (the city where Under the Radar is currently based). Our fourth episode, featuring an interview with British art-rockers Everything Everything, is airing today (Thursday, October 8) at 5 p.m. EST. You can listen at the station’s website (www.my.wlu.edu/wlur) or via the TuneIn app and those in the Lexington area can hear it on a good old fashioned radio at 91.5 FM.

Everything Everything released a new album, Re-Animator, in September via Infinity Industries/AWAL. For episode four of the Under the Radar Podcast we spoke to frontman Jonathan Higgs about the inspirations behind Re-Animator and the history of the band.

In the interview Higgs shares how the quartet formed after university and have managed to stay together for more than a decade. He talks about how their songwriting has evolved as they continue to expand the bounds of Math Rock, leaning into pop and emotions without losing sight of form and structure.

Re-Animator was recorded last December at RAK studios in London with producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, David Byrne). Prior to that there was a year of writing and demoing. A press release announcing the album pointed out that for this album the band wanted to focus “on harmonies and melodies over synths and programming.”

In terms of lyrical themes, the press release said album tackles “wonderment at the wider world despite the horror of its politics; existentialism and the prolonged, if fading, youthfulness of being in a touring band; and the ominous threat of climate change. All things which contribute to a sense of one door closing while another awaits.”

Higgs also became interested in the theory of the bicameral mind, as put together by psychologist Julian Jaynes. The press release explained the theory: “It argues that early in human evolution, the two sides of the brain were next to each other but functioned independently. In essence, one side would hear the other sending instructions via a disembodied voice—a zombie-like state of pre-consciousness.”

Higgs further expounded in the press release: “This idea of the divided self captivated me. Jaynes attributes this to the origin of gods, people ascribing deity status to this voice they could hear in their head. All this blew my mind, and I started thinking of ways I could make this a central concept. It really touched me. So across the whole record there are millions or references to this theory—to having a split brain, two selves, hearing voices.”

In April the band shared Re-Animator’s “In Birdsong,” via a video for the track that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared “Arch Enemy,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a strange video for “Arch Enemy.” Then they shared another new song from the album, “Planets,” via a video. “Planets” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then in July they shared another song from the album, “Violent Sun,” via a video for the track directed by the band’s frontman Jonathan Higgs. “Violent Sun” also made our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Big Climb,” which again made our Songs of the Week list.

The band features Higgs (vocals), Jeremy Pritchard (bass), Michael Spearman (drums), and Alex Robertshaw (guitar). Their last full-length was 2017’s Mercury Prize-nominated A Fever Dream, although they released the Deeper Sea EP in 2018.

Each monthly episode of Under the Radar features an interview with a different musician conducted by host and producer Celine Teo-Blockey. Episode one featured an in-depth story on Black Belt Eagle Scout (aka Katherine Paul), episode two featured gender non-conforming artist Ezra Furman, and episode three featured Caroline Rose.

Episode five features Fantastic Negrito, with more episodes to be announced.

As well as writing features and reviews for Under the Radar, Teo-Blockey is an independent radio producer and Transom Traveling Workshop alumni. She has previously produced radio stories for Sound & Vision, a podcast from the Seattle public radio station KEXP, and a sonic postcard for Sounds LA, from the Los Angeles public radio station KCRW.

Jeremy Franklin is the station manager at WLUR. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with Everything Everything’s Jonathan Higgs.

Read our 2017 interview with Everything Everything on A Fever Dream.

