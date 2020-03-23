Father John Misty Releases New Live Album to Benefit MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

News

Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) has surprise released a new live album, Off-Key in Hamburg, with all proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The album was recorded on August 8, 2019 live at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie. Along with his long-time touring band, the performance features the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt. You can listen to the whole thing below via Bandcamp and one track, “Holy Shit,” was also posted to YouTube.

A press release explains what the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund is all about: “The Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide assistance to those in the music industry affected by the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent cancellation of multiple music events. From hotel and bar gigs to major music festivals, COVID-19 is deeply impacting live music events, and the creative community behind it all. Administered through MusiCares, the COVID-19 Fund will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need. MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people—offering confidential preventive, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues.”

Father John Misty’s last album, God’s Favorite Customer, was released in 2018 via Sub Pop. Read our review of God’s Favorite Customer. God’s Favorite Customer was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018.

Before that, Father John Misty released Pure Comedy in April 2017 via Sub Pop (it was Under the Radar’s #1 Album of 2017 So Far in our midyear wrap up and #9 in our final Top 100 Albums of 2017 list). Father John Misty appeared on the cover of Under the Radar’s Spring 2017 Issue.

Read our 2017 cover story interview with Father John Misty.

Read our 2017 cover story bonus Q&A with Father John Misty.

Off-Key in Hamburg Tracklist:

1. Hangout At the Gallows

2. Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings

3. Mr. Tillman

4. Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All

5. The Night Josh Tillman Came To Our Apt.

6. Strange Encounter

7. Total Entertainment Forever

8. Things It Would've Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution

9. Ballad of the Dying Man

10. A Bigger Paper Bag

11. I Went to the Store One Day

12. Nancy From Now On

13. Chateau Lobby #4 (In C For Two Virgins)

14. Please Don’t Die

15. The Palace

16. God's Favorite Customer

17. Pure Comedy

18. Holy Shit

19. I Love You, Honeybear

20. Leaving LA

