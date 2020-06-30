News

Jenny O. Shares New Song “Psychedelic Love” New Truth Due Out August 7 via Mama Bird Recording Co.

Photography by Bryn Carter



Jenny O. (full name Jennifer Anne Ognibene) is releasing a new album, New Truth, on August 7 via Mama Bird Recording Co. Now she has shared another song from it, the lush “Psychedelic Love.” It’s the fifth single from her third album. Listen below.

Ognibene had this to say about the song in a press release: “I was seeking a major love, and at this point I was able to be very specific about what I wanted in a partner. Everybody has different dynamics and desires, but this was a personal spell for me and it worked.”

We have posted the previous New Truth singles “What About That Day” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Even If I Tried.” She also shared “God Knows Why” and “I Don’t Want to Live Alone Anymore.”

Ognibene also previously shared this note relating to her forthcoming album:

“Hey,

Here’s my new album, it’s called New Truth.

New Truth is coming to terms with my deaf ear. It’s any new accepted reality. It’s the hilarious way I wore my hair for a week before cutting it away from my face.

The songs are as personal as ever—continued misadventures of an introvert in Hollywood. I think it’s relatable—heartache and epiphany—I hope people like it?

I’m singing lower sometimes, I always assumed I’d move back into my lower register, I finally have. Hard to get power that way, but I don’t sound like a little kid. I’ll have to practice singing them a lot, and it will be trickier to pull off live.

I recorded this album with Kevin Ratterman, who is so fast, so patient, willing to try anything, and so much fun. It was important to me to have a good time while making it, and we did.

I played all the guitars on this record. I wanted to channel the freedom of the Home and Work EPs, but recorded way better. I took solos! I played bass, except Rachel Goodrich did the funkier two songs because her time is better than mine. The past couple albums were tracked live to tape with a rhythm section, so someone would quickly learn something great and close to my demo but not exactly. I wanted to play bass this time.

Kevin set up his nice microphone at my place so I could do all my vocals alone while he was making another record. It’s the best way—much faster and more free to experiment by myself. Building harmonies on a whole album with an engineer can get frustrating, communicating between each take.

Ok I got to go take this little black dog on a walk.

See you soon,

Jenny O.”

