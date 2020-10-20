News

Nilüfer Yanya Announces New EP, Shares Video for New Song “Crash” Feeling Lucky? Due Out December 11 via ATO

Photography by Molly Daniel



Nilüfer Yanya has announced a new EP, Feeling Lucky?, and shared its first single, “Crash,” via a video for it. “Crash” was co-written by label-mate Nick Hakim. Feeling Lucky? is due out December 11 via ATO. Check out “Crash” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

“The video for ‘Crash’ takes place on a flight,” says Yanya in a press release. “Last year, doing a lot of touring I found myself becoming more and more anxious each time I boarded a plane, something which was new for me as I’ve never had a fear of flying. With each flight we took it felt like the turbulence was getting worse and I was convinced my luck was due to run out. I didn’t write ‘Crash’ about being on an aeroplane but I really like it visually as an embodiment of the song.”

Of the themes on the EP, Yanya adds: “One of the songs had the theme of luck in it as a concept but then I realized they all do. That got me thinking about luck in general; good and bad. Things out of our control and things in control of us, how often we put acts and happenings down to the fortune of good luck or bad luck when things exceed our expectations or don’t go according to plan.”

Yanya released her debut album, Miss Universe, in March 2019 via ATO. In October 2019 she shared a new single, “H34T RISES,” via a video for the track. The song was a reworked version of the album’s “Heat Rises” and featured The Invisible’s Dave Okumu on production and backing vocals (he was Yanya’s first guitar teacher).

Read our interview with Yanya about Miss Universe.

Feeling Lucky? EP Tracklist:

1. Crash

2. Same Damn Luck

3. Day 7.5093

