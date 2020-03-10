PINS Announce New Album, Share New Song “Ponytail”
Hot Slick Due Out May 29 via Haus of Pins
Mar 09, 2020
Photography by Debbie Ellis
Manchester, England trio PINS have announced a new album, Hot Slick, and shared a new song from it, "Ponytail." Hot Slick is due out May 29 via the band's own Haus of Pins label. Check out "Ponytail" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates and two previously shared singles from the album.
Hot Slick is the band's first new album in five years, since 2015's sophomore release, Wild Nights. On Valentine's Day the band shared the album's title track, "Hot Slick," which was produced by Jamie Hince of The Kills. That was followed a week later by another new song from the album, "Bad Girls Forever" (which was produced by produced by Rich Woodcraft). Woodcraft produced and engineered the whole album, with additional production from Hince and Dean Horner. Nathan Saoudi of Fat White Family played keyboards on the album.
The band consists of singer/guitarist Faith Vern, guitarist Lois MacDonald, and bassist Kyoko Swan. Last year Vern sang guest vocals on Iggy Pop's "James Bond," from his album Free. "James Bond" was one of our Songs of the Week. Vern also appeared in the video for the song.
Hot Slick Tracklist:
1. Hot Slick
2. Bad Girls Forever
3. Ponytail
4. After Hours
5. Daisies
6. Read My Lips
7. Set Me Off
8. Love You to Death
9. Ghosting
10. Bad Habit
PINS Tour Dates:
3/28 - Salford, UK @ Saint Philips Chapel Street
5/30 - Manchester, UK @ Yes
6/9 - London, UK @ Omeara
