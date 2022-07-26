News

All





Premiere: Sophie Kilburn Shares New Single “Hating on a Heartache” New EP Not Bitter, Just Bored Is Out October 27th via Luna Sky Recordings





For the past few years, Sophie Kilburn has been making her way through the UK underground, crafting a sound that recalls both vulnerable indie singer/songwriters and the pop-infused stylings of Fleetwood Mac or HAIM. Kilburn shared her debut EP My Room Made Public last year, and this year she’s following with her sophomore EP, Not Bitter, Just Bored. Kilburn already teased the record with its lead singles, “Afterthought” and “20%,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Hating on a Heartache,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Hating on a Heartache,” Kilburn leans hard on her talent for vibrant pop melody, delivering a soaring hook-laden sing-along with a vital emotive pulse. The track finds Kilburn unpacking the hurt and heartache of a failing relationship and the slow path to learning to accept love again. However, even as Kilburn’s lyrics turn her gaze inward, her melodies turn the song into a universal anthem, exposing her heartbreak amidst a flurry of infectious synths and thunderous percussion.

As Sophie explains: Hating on a Heartache is that early hours fight with your boyfriend, girlfriend or whoever where it ends with one of you storming out, slamming the door and the other left thinking, shit, I’ve gone too far. It is about carrying the hurt and hate from a past heartache into a new relationship, fearing to love again due to fear of being hurt again. It doesn’t matter what that heartache stems from, but the only way to start moving on is to open up about it and that is on me.”

Check out the song early below. Kilburn’s new EP, Not Bitter, Just Bored is out everywhere on October 27th via Luna Sky Recordings.