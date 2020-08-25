News

Sad13 Shares Video for New Song “Hysterical” Haunted Painting Due Out September 25 via Wax Nine

Photography by Natalie Piserchio



Sad13, aka Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, has shared a video for her newest single, “Hysterical,” off her upcoming sophomore album Haunted Painting. Check out the video for the track below.

According to Dupuis, “Hysterical” takes aim at “unfunny comedians [who] love to argue that ‘PC culture’ destroys comedy.” The music video was written and directed by comedians Kate Banford (co-founder of Philly's Good Good Comedy) and Jamie Loftus (Robot Chicken, The Bechdel Cast) and features Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras, Search Party, High Maintenance) and Demi Adejuyigbe (The Good Place, Punch Up The Jam) in an Unfriended-esque situation.

Previously Dupuis shared the album’s first single, “Ghost (of a Good Time),” via a video for the track, which Dupuis said is a “party song about not going out.” The album also includes “WTD?,” a new song Sad13 shared via Adult Swim Singles in May. “WTD?” was one of our Songs of the Week. She also shared a video for “Oops…!” that featured Dupuis as a vampire who bakes cakes and other goodies to lure in her victims in the video.

Haunted Painting is the sophomore Sad13 album, the follow-up to 2016’s Slugger. The album was recorded at Tiny Telephone in San Francisco and New Monkey Studio in Van Nuys, California, a studio that was built by Elliott Smith in the 2000s not long before he died. The album was made exclusively with women engineers, including mixer Sarah Tudzin (Weyes Blood, Illuminati Hotties), tracking engineers Erin Tonkon (David Bowie, Esperanza Spalding) and Maryam Qudus (Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, mxmtoon), and “mastering legend” Emily Lazar (Beck, Dolly Parton). It also features guest vocals from from Helado Negro’s Roberto Lange, Deerhoof’s Satomi Matsuzaki, Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs, and Pile’s Rick Maguire. Zoë Brecher plays drums throughout the album.

Dupuis had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “I worked on Haunted Painting throughout 2019, writing, arranging and recording from home, then finishing the songs in studios around the country in between Speedy's fly-in dates. It's maximalist, and more true to me and my tastes than any record I've done.”

