Skullcrusher Shares Video for New Song “Trace” (Plus Stream Her Debut EP)

Skullcrusher, the musical moniker of LA-based singer/songwriter Helen Ballentine, has released her self-titled debut EP today on Secretly Canadian and has also shared a new video for “Trace,” a previously unreleased track from the EP. Both stream the EP and watch the video below.

“Trace” is one of the EP’s more energetic songs. Ballentine described the track as “a really cathartic song that I love playing live because I can really rock out to it.”

In the video, which was directed by Silken Weinberg and Jeremy Reynoso, Ballentine and her friends don medieval costumes, partying at a fireside celebration. The scene is fitting, as Ballentine wrote the song about “the darkness of a relationship but also... a celebration of all the positive changes that followed.”

Skullcrusher features four tracks, written by Ballentine and produced by Noah Weinman, all about the influx of media she consumed after leaving her 9-5. The EP is available digitally today and will have physical copies out October 23.

