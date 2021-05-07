Squid – Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Rave Review of It
Bright Green Field Out Now via Warp
May 07, 2021
Photography by Holly Whittaker
Squid have released their debut album, Bright Green Field, today via Warp. Now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. Also on Wednesday we posted our rave review of the album and you can read that here.
The band features Ollie Judge (drums, lead vocals), Louis Borlase (guitars, vocals), Arthur Leadbetter (keyboards, strings), Laurie Nankivell (bass, brass), and Anton Pearson (guitars, vocals). Dan Carey produced the album.
Judge writes most of the band’s lyrics and had this to say in a previous press release: “This album has created an imaginary cityscape. The tracks illustrate the places, events and architecture that exist within it. Previous releases were playful and concerned with characters, whereas this album is darker and more concerned with place—the emotional depth of the music has deepened.”
The band previously shared the songs “Narrator” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week) and “Paddling” (another one of our Songs of the Week) from the upcoming album. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Pamphlets” (which once again made our Songs of the Week list).
In 2019 Squid released the Town Centre EP via Dan Carey’s Speedy Wunderground. Previously Squid shared the EP’s seven-and-a-half minutes long “The Cleaner,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from Town Centre, “Match Bet,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Last year Squid shared two new songs: “Sludge” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Broadcaster.” If you haven’t already worked out, we really like this band.
Pick up Under the Radar’s new print issue (Issue 68) to read our new interview with Squid.
Squid Tour Dates:
Tue. Sept. 7 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Thu. Sept. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
Fri. Sept. 10 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Thu. Sept. 23 - London, UK @ Printworks
Fri. Sept. 24 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
Sat. Sept. 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Mon. Sept. 27 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU
Tue. Sept. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ SW3
Wed. Sept. 29 - Belfast, UK @ Empire
Thu. Sept. 30 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Sun. Oct. 3 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
Mon. Oct. 4 - Southampton, UK @ 1865
Tue. Oct. 5 - Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix
Thu. Oct. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Fri. Oct. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Sat. Oct. 9 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Mon. Oct. 11 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
Tue. Oct. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
Fri. Oct. 15 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B
Sat. Oct. 16 - Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox
Mon. Oct. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
Tue. Oct. 19 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
Thu. Oct. 21 - Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich
Sat. Oct. 23 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Sun. Oct. 24 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
Mon. Oct. 25 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia
Tue. Oct. 26 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
Thu. Oct. 28 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload
Fri. Oct. 29 - Madrid, ES @ Independence
Sat. Oct. 30 - Vigo, ES @ Masterclub
Tue. Nov. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Wed. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Mercury Lounge
Fri. Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Wed. Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
Fri. Nov. 19 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Sat. Nov. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Mon. Nov. 22 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
Tue. Nov. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
