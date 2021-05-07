News

All





Squid – Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Rave Review of It Bright Green Field Out Now via Warp

Photography by Holly Whittaker



Squid have released their debut album, Bright Green Field, today via Warp. Now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. Also on Wednesday we posted our rave review of the album and you can read that here.

The band features Ollie Judge (drums, lead vocals), Louis Borlase (guitars, vocals), Arthur Leadbetter (keyboards, strings), Laurie Nankivell (bass, brass), and Anton Pearson (guitars, vocals). Dan Carey produced the album.

Judge writes most of the band’s lyrics and had this to say in a previous press release: “This album has created an imaginary cityscape. The tracks illustrate the places, events and architecture that exist within it. Previous releases were playful and concerned with characters, whereas this album is darker and more concerned with place—the emotional depth of the music has deepened.”

The band previously shared the songs “Narrator” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week) and “Paddling” (another one of our Songs of the Week) from the upcoming album. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Pamphlets” (which once again made our Songs of the Week list).

In 2019 Squid released the Town Centre EP via Dan Carey’s Speedy Wunderground. Previously Squid shared the EP’s seven-and-a-half minutes long “The Cleaner,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from Town Centre, “Match Bet,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Last year Squid shared two new songs: “Sludge” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Broadcaster.” If you haven’t already worked out, we really like this band.

Pick up Under the Radar’s new print issue (Issue 68) to read our new interview with Squid.

<a href="https://squiduk.bandcamp.com/album/bright-green-field">Bright Green Field by Squid</a>





Squid Tour Dates:

Tue. Sept. 7 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Thu. Sept. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

Fri. Sept. 10 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Thu. Sept. 23 - London, UK @ Printworks

Fri. Sept. 24 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

Sat. Sept. 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Mon. Sept. 27 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU

Tue. Sept. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ SW3

Wed. Sept. 29 - Belfast, UK @ Empire

Thu. Sept. 30 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Sun. Oct. 3 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Mon. Oct. 4 - Southampton, UK @ 1865

Tue. Oct. 5 - Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix

Thu. Oct. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Fri. Oct. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sat. Oct. 9 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Mon. Oct. 11 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Tue. Oct. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

Fri. Oct. 15 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B

Sat. Oct. 16 - Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox

Mon. Oct. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

Tue. Oct. 19 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

Thu. Oct. 21 - Munich, DE @ Heppel & Ettlich

Sat. Oct. 23 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sun. Oct. 24 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

Mon. Oct. 25 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia

Tue. Oct. 26 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

Thu. Oct. 28 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload

Fri. Oct. 29 - Madrid, ES @ Independence

Sat. Oct. 30 - Vigo, ES @ Masterclub

Tue. Nov. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Wed. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Fri. Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Fri. Nov. 19 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. Nov. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Mon. Nov. 22 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

Tue. Nov. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.