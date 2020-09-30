News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Aluna New Episodes Every Wednesday

Photography by Laura Studarus



Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

While the world hit pause, Aluna has been busy Zooming up a storm to make the dance music world a more inclusive space for both artists and audiences. We got to chat about the nature of ongoing social change, and how she manages her activism with her creative musical life. Aluna reminded us that it’s vital to create a space where others can share their voice and to stay curious about their experiences in order to gain empathy and create better art. She asks that you check out Black Women’s Blueprint while listening to her interview.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Sudan Archives, Mxmtoon, and Ioanna Gika, boogie over to our host of streaming options.

To keep up with Aluna, hit up her Instagram and Twitter. Her solo debut Renaissance is out now. Got a few minutes? Take in the splendor of the video for album single “Envious.”

