News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring AURORA New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

It’s no surprise that AURORA is spending her time in lockdown creating magical works of art such as a video for her new single “Exist For Love,” where she managed to find the perfect amount of pearls to craft her own headdress when quarantined alone with a pile of old vintage handbags. She is also using her own influence to host online festivals for emerging musicians to gain new fans and spoke about how collaboration can lead to the creation of art beyond our individual imaginations. At a time when so much is shifting, AURORA believes in the importance of supporting the vision of having greater equality and sustainability in our world...and we can’t agree more.

While you listen, AURORA requests that you learn more about Black Lives Matter and donate.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including HANA, Half Waif, and White Sea, plunge into our listening options.

For more from AURORA, visit her on Instagram and Twitter. You can also swing by her website for brand new merch.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.