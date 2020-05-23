News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring White Sea New Episodes Every Wednesday (And the Occasional Saturday)

Welcome to Why Not Both weekends. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

This weekend, Morgan Kibby, who performs as White Sea, told us how collaboration has been the key to her career. We also delved into the idea that creative careers don't always follow linear trajectories. From life as M83’s "Keyboard Girl," to composing for Netflix and Lady Gaga, Kibby has covered a lot of artistic ground.

For previous episodes, including HANA, Half Waif, and Sudan Archives, plunge into our infinity pool of listening options.

You can also revisit her score to Netflix's Soundtrack, and her contributions to Gaga's epic "Stupid Love."

