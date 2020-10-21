News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Icona Pop New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

What happens when your plans to tour get canceled and you end up at home in Stockholm? If you happen to be Icona Pop, aka Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo, you decide to make the best of things and throw a virtual rave spa for all your friends and fans. Caroline and Aino opened up about what it’s like to be creating a new album while staying put, as their songs are so often informed by their international travels, and the joys of relearning the pleasures of domesticity (spoiler: it involves teaching yourself how to cook all over again). We love their attitude of taking this time to become more forgiving of yourself and tuning into your own sense of purpose and community.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Aluna, HANA, and AURORA, browse our listening options, or join us on Youtube.

For more hang time with Icona Pop, visit their Instagram and Twitter. Their new single “Spa,” a collaboration with SOFI TUKKER, is out now.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.