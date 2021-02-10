News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Parson James New Episodes Every Wednesday





Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Our guest Parson James knew something was up when his 2020 vision board kept falling off the wall in the middle of the night. We got to catch up on this transformative time as he pulled off signing a record deal, going through intensive trauma therapy, and navigating a proper pandemic “situationship.” When he's not writing hit songs, Parson is an outspoken mental health and LGBTQ+ advocate through his work with the LoveLoud Foundation and we love that he spreads the message of love and self-acceptance in a time when we all need it most.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Tegan and Sara, Harvey Guillén, and Deerhoof, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Parson, follow him on Instagram and Twitter. His new single “High Tide, Low Tide” is available now, as is his cool new merch.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.