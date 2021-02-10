 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Parson James | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 10th, 2021  
Subscribe

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Parson James

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Feb 10, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Bookmark and Share


Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Our guest Parson James knew something was up when his 2020 vision board kept falling off the wall in the middle of the night. We got to catch up on this transformative time as he pulled off signing a record deal, going through intensive trauma therapy, and navigating a proper pandemic “situationship.” When he's not writing hit songs, Parson is an outspoken mental health and LGBTQ+ advocate through his work with the LoveLoud Foundation and we love that he spreads the message of love and self-acceptance in a time when we all need it most. 

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Tegan and SaraHarvey Guillén, and Deerhoof, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Parson, follow him on Instagram and Twitter. His new single “High Tide, Low Tide” is available now, as is his cool new merch.

 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent