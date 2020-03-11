News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Simon Raymonde of Bella Union New Episodes Every Wednesday

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

This week we sat down with Simon Raymonde, the bassist of dream pop legends The Cocteau Twins, one half of Lost Horizons, and owner of the indie record label Bella Union. He talked about what it was like taking several decades off of making his own music to help foster the dreams of a new generation of bands, as well as his return to the stage, which included a surprising number of Mellotrons.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Best Coast, Kate Nash, and U.S. Girls, please enjoy our plethora of streaming options.

Bella Union is constantly releasing new music from a multitude of artists, including Under the Radar favorites John Grant, MAMMÚT, and Lanterns on the Lake. To keep up with their latest offerings, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

