Watch Tame Impala Perform Three Songs in a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert The Slow Rush Out Now via Interscope





Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker and band) released a new album, The Slow Rush, earlier this year via Interscope (stream it here). Now they have done a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music, performing three songs remotely. They did “Breathe Deeper,” “Is It True,” and “Patience.” Watch the performance below.

Tame Impala released two new songs in spring 2019: “Patience” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and the house music-infused “Borderline” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Tame Impala also performed both songs on Saturday Night Live. Then when the album was announced, Tame Impala shared another song from it, “It Might Be Time,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week (at #8). Then Tame Impala shared another new song from the album, a six-minute slow-burner named “Posthumous Forgiveness” that was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Lost In Yesterday,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for “Lost In Yesterday,” which featured the band performing at a wedding. Then there was a retro video for “Is It True” and the song was remixed by Four Tet.

It’s been five years since his last album, his excellent third album, Currents (which was #2 on Under the Radar's Top 100 Albums of 2015 list).

Read our 2015 cover story article on Tame Impala's Currents and our bonus digital interview with Parker.

