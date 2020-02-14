News

Tame Impala – Stream the New Album The Slow Rush Out Now via Interscope





Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker and band) have released a new album, The Slow Rush, today via Interscope. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also below are Tame Impala's upcoming tour dates, with Perfume Genius (aka Mike Hadreas) as the support act.

Parker recorded, produced, and mixed The Slow Rush himself and the album features 12 songs.

A previous press release described the album like this: "The Slow Rush is Parker's deep dive into the oceans of time, conjuring the feeling of a lifetime in a lightning bolt, of major milestones whizzing by while you're looking at your phone, it's a paean to creation and destruction and the unending cycle of life."

The Slow Rush will be available in four different heavyweight double disc vinyl formats: standard black, forest green (limited edition at all retailers), red/blue (indie retail exclusive), and splatter (Tame Impala webstore exclusive).

Tame Impala released two new songs in spring 2019: "Patience" (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and the house music-infused "Borderline" (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Tame Impala also performed both songs on Saturday Night Live. Then when the album was announced, Tame Impala shared another song from it, "It Might Be Time," which was also one of our Songs of the Week (at #8). Then Tame Impala shared another new song from the album, a six-minute slow-burner named "Posthumous Forgiveness" that was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, "Lost In Yesterday," which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for "Lost In Yesterday," which featured the band performing at a wedding.

It's been five years since his last album, his excellent third album, Currents (which was #2 on Under the Radar's Top 100 Albums of 2015 list).

Read our 2015 cover story article on Tame Impala's Currents and our bonus digital interview with Parker.

Tame Impala North American Tour Dates:

03/09/20 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego* SOLD OUT

03/10/20 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum* SOLD OUT

03/11/20 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

03/13/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* SOLD OUT

03/19/20 - Mexico City, MEX @ Foro Sol mce_markernbsp;

03/21/20 - Monterrey, MEX @ Pal Norte mce_markernbsp;

04/18/20 - Brisbane, AUS @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre^

04/20/20 - Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena^

04/23/20 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena^

04/25/20 - Adelaide, AUS @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre^

04/28/20 - Perth, AUS @ RAC Arena^

05/23/20 - London, UK @ All Points East - Victoria Park

05/29/20 - Chicago, IL @ United Center#

05/30/20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum#

05/31/20 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena#

06/02/20 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena#

06/03/20 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre#

06/05/20 - Randall's Island, NY @ Governors Ball

06/06/20 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena#

06/08/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center#

06/09/20 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena#

06/11/20 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena#

06/12/20 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center#

06/14/20 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/17/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center#

07/19/20 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center#

07/20/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center#

07/21/20 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center#

07/23/20 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center#

07/24/20 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center#

07/25/20 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center#

07/28/20 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena#

07/30/20 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center#

08/01/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena#

08/03/20 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center#

08/05/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena#

08/07/20 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre#



* w/ Clairo

$ w/ MGMT

# w/ Perfume Genius

^ w/ Khruangbin

