 Westerman Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song "Think I'll Stay"
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020  
Westerman Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song “Think I’ll Stay”

Your Hero Is Not Dead Due Out June 5 via Partisan

Mar 11, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Bex Day
West London’s Will Westerman, who releases music simply under his last name, has announced his debut full-length album, Your Hero Is Not Dead, and shared a new song from it, “Think I’ll Stay.” Your Hero Is Not Dead is due out June 5 via Partisan. Check out “Think I’ll Stay” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as his upcoming tour dates. 

Westerman recorded Your Hero Is Not Dead in Southern Portugal and London with his friend and producer Nathan Jenkins (aka Bullion). The album includes “Blue Comanche,” a new song Westerman shared in January. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2018 Westerman released a 4-song EP, Ark, via Blue Flowers. Before that he garnered attention for a series of singles and his 2017-released Call and Response EP.

Westerman had this to say about “Think I’ll Stay” in a press release: “I wrote this while I was moving a lot. I was thinking about a chronic pain condition when it started. That pain is a very specific type, but I think there's an inevitable amount of pain that everyone goes through just being alive. A friend was talking to me about how they're going to be working until they're 80 years old, so what's the difference. In the song, I'm trying to say that it's worth sticking around. It's a sort of giddy affirmation of being.” 

Your Hero Is Not Dead Tracklist: 

1. Drawbridge
2. The Line
3. Big Nothing Glow
4. Waiting on Design
5. Think I'll Stay
6. Dream Appropriate
7. Easy Money
8. Blue Comanche 
9. Confirmation
10. Paper Dogs
11. Float Over
12. Your Hero Is Not Dead

Westerman Tour Dates:

6/1 - Berlin, DE @ ACUD
6/3 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
6/4 - London, UK @ Hoxton Hall - SOLD OUT
6/10 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East
7/20 - Washington, DC @ DC9
7/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's 
7/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
7/23 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott
7/25 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
7/28 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
7/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
7/31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
8/3 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
8/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret 

There are no comments for this entry yet.

