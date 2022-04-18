



Will Sergeant Bunnyman Published by Third Man

For those hoping for a detailed exploration of Echo & the Bunnymen’s chronology, guitarist Will Sergeant’s Bunnyman is not that book. What Bunnyman is, however, is an introspective, self-examination of Sergeant’s early years and maturation, both musical and otherwise, that led to him forming Echo & the Bunnymen. The book ends with the band recording an early single, playing John Peel sessions, and ramping up to its record label signing. One supposes that for the most ardent of fans, this might be anticlimactic, but what Bunnyman does not deliver in terms of Sergeant’s musical life from throughout the 80s and beyond, it more than makes up for in learning about the man. If Sergeant were a superhero, and some surely regard him as just that, this would be his origin story. Through it, Sergeant lends an introspective eye to his childhood, featuring with it trial and trauma. He shares his coming to music, as he finds himself taking solace in 70s hard rock and prog, which ultimately lead him down the musical road that defined his professional life. Sergeant’s writing is witty and engaging throughout, pulling the reader in. Ultimately, Bunnyman is enlightening portrait of a true artist. (www.thirdmanbooks.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10