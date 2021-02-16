



Claud Super Monster Saddest Factory

Super Monster is the debut album from 21-year-old singer/songwriter Claud Mintz (who just goes by Claud) and also the first release on Saddest Factory, the new imprint label from Phoebe Bridgers.

Bridgers was clearly impressed by Mintz’s ability to craft chiming melodies and wistfully honest self-deprecating vignettes centered around themes of longing, of love, gained and love lost, and of uncertainly and self-discovery. The combination of Mintz’s smart, snappy lyrics—which are heartfelt and to the point rather than verbose or striving too hard for the elusive poetic metaphor—with the inherent emotion of the shimmering melodies ensures Super Monster is a hugely enjoyable listen. There are moments of wistful longing but unlike some “bedroom pop” Mintz avoids any self-indulgent navel-gazing or stylized self-flagellation and it does play out like an honest and witty voyage of self-discovery.

Amongst the albums many highlights there’s previous single “Soft Spot,” which Mintz describes in the press notes thus: “It’s just me romanticizing what I can’t have and being like 'but what if….'” There’s lachrymose breakup song of sorts, “This Town,” which wistfully distils regret quite beautifully. “Jordan” is another huge peak, a mix of giddy self-doubt and joyous longing infused with the sort of melodies Canadian band Alvvays were, erm “alvvays” so skilled at. There’s also caustic wit, such as on “That's Mr Bitch to You,” which gives a nod to Mintz’s nonbinary identity, and whilst it’s a wryly acerbic track it’s also ultimately liberating.



Mintz is a prolific songwriter, penning over 50 songs during a short space of time from which the 13 that makeup Super Monster were plucked. Perhaps the only minor quibble might be that 10 songs could have made the album sound a little tighter, but all in all Super Monster is undoubtedly an impressive debut from an immensely talented singer/songwriter. (www.claud.online)

