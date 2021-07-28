Arlo Parks Shares Unknown Mortal Orchestra Remix of “Too Good”
Collapsed in Sunbeams Out Now via Transgressive
Jul 28, 2021
Photography by Alex Waespi
London-based singer Arlo Parks released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, back in January via Transgressive. Now she has shared a remix of the album’s “Too Good,” done by Unknown Mortal Orchestra (mainly the project of New Zealand-born Ruban Nielson). Listen below, followed by the original version of the song and Parks’ upcoming tour dates (including some newly announced dates opening for Clairo).
Parks had this to say in a press release: “I’ve been moved by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s sonic palette and gorgeous approach to simplicity for years now. It’s an honor to have them remix ‘Too Good’ and bring such a sweet sense of intimacy to the song.”
Collapsed in Sunbeams was recently nominated for the Mercury Prize as one of the best British albums of the last year.
In June Unknown Mortal Orchestra released a new song, “Weekend Run.”
Read our review of Collapsed in Sunbeams here.
Pick up our current print issue (Issue 68) to read our interview with Parks about the album.
Parks had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia—I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”
When Collapsed In Sunbeams was announced, Parks shared the single “Green Eyes,” via a video for the track (which features Clairo). “Green Eyes” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Alone,” via a touching video in which Parks supports a depressed friend. Parks then shared a video for the song “ which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Parks previously shared Collapsed In Sunbeams’ “Hurt,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she performed the album’s “Black Dog” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then she performed the album’s “Hope” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Arlo Parks North American Tour Dates:
2021:
9/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
9/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
9/25 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
9/26 - Montréal, QC @ Le Petit Campus
9/28 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre
9/29 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/1 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/2 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
10/5 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/8 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
10/9 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
10/10 - Seattle, WA @ The Croc’s Second Stage
10/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
10/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
10/18 - Austin, TX @ The Parish
10/19 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/20 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/24 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
10/26 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia
(*all headline dates are now sold out)
2022 Opening for Clairo:
2/16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
2/17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
2/19 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring
2/22 - Richmond, VA - The National
2/24 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
2/26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
2/27 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
2/2 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
2/4 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
2/7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
2/8 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
2/10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater
2/18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
2/20 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
2/23 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater
2/25 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
2/28 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum
2/30 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
2/31 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
2/2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theater
2/3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
2/5 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
2/7 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
2/9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live
2/10 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
