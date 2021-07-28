News

Arlo Parks Shares Unknown Mortal Orchestra Remix of “Too Good” Collapsed in Sunbeams Out Now via Transgressive

Photography by Alex Waespi



London-based singer Arlo Parks released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, back in January via Transgressive. Now she has shared a remix of the album’s “Too Good,” done by Unknown Mortal Orchestra (mainly the project of New Zealand-born Ruban Nielson). Listen below, followed by the original version of the song and Parks’ upcoming tour dates (including some newly announced dates opening for Clairo).

Parks had this to say in a press release: “I’ve been moved by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s sonic palette and gorgeous approach to simplicity for years now. It’s an honor to have them remix ‘Too Good’ and bring such a sweet sense of intimacy to the song.”

Collapsed in Sunbeams was recently nominated for the Mercury Prize as one of the best British albums of the last year.

In June Unknown Mortal Orchestra released a new song, “Weekend Run.”

Read our review of Collapsed in Sunbeams here.

Pick up our current print issue (Issue 68) to read our interview with Parks about the album.

Parks had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia—I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

When Collapsed In Sunbeams was announced, Parks shared the single “Green Eyes,” via a video for the track (which features Clairo). “Green Eyes” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Alone,” via a touching video in which Parks supports a depressed friend. Parks then shared a video for the song “ Caroline,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Parks previously shared Collapsed In Sunbeams’ “Hurt,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she performed the album’s “Black Dog” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then she performed the album’s “Hope” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Arlo Parks North American Tour Dates:

2021:

9/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

9/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

9/25 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/26 - Montréal, QC @ Le Petit Campus

9/28 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre

9/29 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/1 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/2 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/5 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/8 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/9 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

10/10 - Seattle, WA @ The Croc’s Second Stage

10/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/18 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/19 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/20 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/24 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

10/26 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia



(*all headline dates are now sold out)



2022 Opening for Clairo:



2/16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

2/17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

2/19 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring

2/22 - Richmond, VA - The National

2/24 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

2/26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

2/27 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

2/2 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

2/4 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

2/7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

2/8 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

2/10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater

2/18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

2/20 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

2/23 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

2/25 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

2/28 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

2/30 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

2/31 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

2/2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theater

2/3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

2/5 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

2/7 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

2/9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live

2/10 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

