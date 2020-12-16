News

Arlo Parks Shares Video for “Caroline” Collapsed In Sunbeams Due Out January 29, 2021 via Transgressive





Rising British musician Arlo Parks is releasing her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, January 29, 2021 via Transgressive. Now she has shared a video for the recent single “Caroline,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Brock Neal-Roberts directed the video. Watch it below.

Parks had this to say about it in a press release: “Making this video with Brock was such an organic and emotional process. We wanted to make something distinctly human and tender, I'm so proud of this piece and the way it reflects the story behind ‘Caroline.’”

Parks had this to say about “Caroline” in a previous press release: “Caroline is an exercise in people watching and seeing situations unfold without context. It’s an exploration of how something once full of healthy passion can dissolve in an instant.”

Parks grew up in South West London. She’s half Nigerian, a quarter Chadian, and a quarter French. She learned to speak French before English. “I’m a black kid who can't dance for shit, listens to emo music, and currently has a crush on some girl in my Spanish class,” she remembered in a previous press release announcing the album. As she reached 17 Parks had worked out that she was bisexual and had written and produced an album’s worth of material.

“My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it,” Parks said. “It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia—I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

When Collapsed In Sunbeams was announced, Parks shared the single “Green Eyes,” via a video for the track (which features Clairo). “Green Eyes” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Parks previously shared Collapsed In Sunbeams’ “Hurt,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. “Hurt” followed her cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” and her singles “Black Dog” and “Eugene” (the latter landed on a Michelle Obama playlist). In 2019 Parks released a pair of EPs: Sophie and Super Sad Generation. Parks also recently teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to cover the Radiohead classic “Fake Plastic Trees” (from The Bends), performing it in a church, with Parks on piano, for BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Phil Taggart. She also sang guest vocals on a new version of Glass Animals’ “Tangerine” (the original version was on their recent album Dreamland).

Arlo Parks 2021 Tour Dates:

4/9 - Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique, Orangerie

4/10 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rotonde

4/12 - Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo

4/13 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

4/14 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater

4/15 - Munich, Germany @ Ampere

4/17 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

4/18 - Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

4/20 - Lyon, France @ Ninkasi

4/22 - Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo 2

4/24 - Madrid, Spain @ Independance

4/26 - Bordeaux, France @ I.Boat

4/29 - Paris, France @ Trabendo

4/30 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

5/1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Oude Zaal

5/2 - Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9

5/3 - Tourcoing, France @ Le Grand Mix

5/12 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla – SOLD OUT

5/18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Mash House – SOLD OUT

5/19 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes – SOLD OUT

5/21 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk – SOLD OUT

5/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans – SOLD OUT

5/25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds – SOLD OUT

5/26 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall – SOLD OUT

5/29 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms – SOLD OUT

5/30 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla – SOLD OUT

6/2 - London, UK @ Village Underground – SOLD OUT

6/3 - London, UK @ Village Underground – SOLD OUT

7/23 - Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront – with HMV

8/1 - Dundee, UK @ Fat Sam’s – with Assai Records

8/3 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club – with Jacaranda

8/5 - Coventry, UK @ The Empire – with HMV

8/10 - London, UK @ Prysym – with Banquet

8/17 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy2 – with Truck Store

