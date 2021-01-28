News

Arlo Parks Shares Touching Video for New Song "Alone"





Arlo Parks is releasing her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, this Friday via Transgressive. Now she has shared another song from it, “Alone,” via a touching video in which Parks supports a depressed friend. Molly Burdett directed the touching and cinematic video. Watch it below, followed by Parks’ upcoming tour dates.

Parks had this to say about “Alone” in a press release: “This video to me is a warm, vibrant exploration of friendship and introversion. I think there’s something so powerful about the saturated, filmic textures, the human portraits and depictions of euphoria…. The song surrounds isolation, being present in your pain and knowing that you’re not the only one on the planet feeling low. I think especially in times like these it’s important to focus on the inevitability that things will get better.”

Last month, Parks shared a video for the song “Caroline,” which will be featured on her debut album and performed for her show. “Caroline” was one of our Songs of the Week.

When Collapsed In Sunbeams was announced, Parks shared the single “Green Eyes,” via a video for the track (which features Clairo). “Green Eyes” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Parks previously shared Collapsed In Sunbeams’ “Hurt,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. “Hurt” followed her cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” and her singles “Black Dog” and “Eugene” (the latter landed on a Michelle Obama playlist). In 2019 Parks released a pair of EPs: Sophie and Super Sad Generation. Last year Parks also teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to cover the Radiohead classic “Fake Plastic Trees” (from The Bends), performing it in a church, with Parks on piano, for BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Phil Taggart. Last year she also sang guest vocals on a new version of Glass Animals’ “Tangerine” (the original version was on their recent album Dreamland).

Parks previously announced a filmed variety show special that will feature performances by Romy (The xx), Dave Okumu (The Invisible), and Glass Animals. The hour long show, titled Tonight With Arlo Parks, will premiere this Friday (Jan. 29) at 12 p.m. PST / 3 p.m. EST, where it will be viewable on both the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music app (it will also be made available on Feb. 1 via Prime Video). Tonight With Arlo Parks is directed by Transgressive co-founder Toby L and Louis Bhose.

Arlo Parks Tour Dates:

4/9 - Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique, Orangerie

4/10 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rotonde

4/12 - Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo

4/13 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

4/14 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater

4/15 - Munich, Germany @ Ampere

4/17 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

4/18 - Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

4/20 - Lyon, France @ Ninkasi

4/22 - Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo 2

4/24 - Madrid, Spain @ Independance

4/26 - Bordeaux, France @ I.Boat

4/29 - Paris, France @ Trabendo

4/30 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

5/1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Oude Zaal

5/2 - Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9

5/3 - Tourcoing, France @ Le Grand Mix

5/12 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla – SOLD OUT

5/18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Mash House – SOLD OUT

5/19 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes – SOLD OUT

5/21 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk – SOLD OUT

5/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans – SOLD OUT

5/25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds – SOLD OUT

5/26 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall – SOLD OUT

5/29 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms – SOLD OUT

5/30 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla – SOLD OUT

6/2 - London, UK @ Village Underground – SOLD OUT

6/3 - London, UK @ Village Underground – SOLD OUT

7/23 - Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront – with HMV

8/1 - Dundee, UK @ Fat Sam’s – with Assai Records

8/3 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club – with Jacaranda

8/5 - Coventry, UK @ The Empire – with HMV

8/10 - London, UK @ Prysym – with Banquet

8/17 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy2 – with Truck Store

