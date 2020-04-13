My Firsts: Miranda Winters of Melkbelly





My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Miranda Winters, singer/songwriter/guitarist for Melkbelly.

The Chicago four-piece also features Bart Winters (guitar), Liam Winters (bass), and James Wetzel (drums). They just released their new album, PITH, via Wax Nine/Carpark. PITH is the band’s second album, the follow up to 2017’s debut, Nothing Valley, and was recorded at Bloomington, Indiana’s Russian Recording in two short sessions six months apart with the band’s longtime collaborator Dave Vettraino. Lyrically, the album was borne of loss and mourning.

“We lost an incredible friend suddenly and nostalgia always acts as a helpful tool for me in navigating difficult times,” Winters explained in a press release announcing the album. “Revisiting emotionally challenging moments or significant social interactions helps shed light on confusing feelings for me. Lyrically, grief gave way to considering life.”

Read on as Winters talks about her first pet, her first trip to the hospital, the classic album her dad forced her to listen to, and not seeing Tori Amos.

First pet?

Super-Fresh was a giant orange family cat named after the supermarket chain in New Jersey where we lived. He slashed me in the face so my mom gave him away.

First broken bone?

Never broke a bone but I did have a front tooth gap that got closed up after having a lip tie snipped. I miss it.

First time you had to go to the hospital?

It’d be a cooler story to say that the first time I went to the hospital was in fifth grade when one of my friends accidentally punched me in the forehead during dodgeball but really it was an asthma attack around the same age.

First person you kissed?

His name was Connor and a giant pack of squealing bats flew overhead but also we were like 10 years old and just did it to see what it was like. It was during a cookout at my house and I remember feeling incredibly embarrassed.

First TV show you were obsessed with?

That a tie between Dragon Ball Z and Nash Bridges. I watched both religiously and later found out that my mom thought I was in love with Don Johnson which horrified me.

First record your parents played for you?

My dad was always playing The Beatles and Johnny Cash. My dad is still always playing The Beatles and Johnny Cash. The first album he forced me to listen to was probably The White Album.

First album you bought?

My mom bought me a classic rock compilation with a Beastie Boys song on it because I asked for a Beastie Boys CD. First one I bought myself was most likely a Bruce Springsteen record.

First favorite song?

Pearl Jam’s cover of “Last Kiss.”

First actor or actress you had a crush on?

After I saw The Sandlot I asked my mom if it was normal for your heart to hurt when you looked at someone. I was, of course, referring to the bully in the movie who told everyone to meet up at noon so he could beat them up. What is this actor’s name? I’m not sure.

First concert you went to?

I went to see Tori Amos, Guster, and Vertical Horizon in eighth grade with my best friend Ceil. The really awesome part about it was that we bought the tickets for Guster and Vertical Horizon and left before Tori Amos played.

First music festival you went to?

WBRU Free Summer concert series in Providence, Rhode Island. Silverchair! Dropkick Murphys! Again Guster! Veruca Salt! It was always amazing and I was never disappointed.

First instrument?

My sister’s acoustic guitar when she wasn’t around. I taught myself to play it but since I had no reference I played it like I was left handed (it was a right handed guitar). The first time I played in front of someone who knew anything about guitars pointed it out and I started playing it correctly. I wish I had kept that up.

