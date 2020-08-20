News

All





Dirty Projectors Announce New EP and Anthology Album, Share Video for New Song “Holy Mackerel” Super João EP Due Out September 4 and 5EPs Album Due Out November 13, Both via Domino





Dirty Projectors previously announced their intentions to release five EPs this year. Now they have annoounced a new EP, Super João (the third in the series), and a 20-song anthology that collects all the EPs, the fittingly titled 5EPs. They have also shared a video for a new song from Super João, “Holy Mackerel.” Super João is due out September 4 and 5EPs is due out November 13, the same date the final EP in the series is due out. This is all via Domino. Watch the “Holy Mackerel” video below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover art (as well as the album’s cover art).

“Super João is a feeling,” says frontman Dave Longstreth in a press release. “This cycle of EPs is about growth, transition, liminal space, shifting identity. Alan Ginsberg had a phrase 'first thought, best thought' to talk about a particular kind of writing—not automatic writing exactly, but quick, spontaneous, trusting. For me, these songs are about rediscovering that place, after the stereo ouroboros of the Ivo Shandor era (Dirty Projectors, Lamp Lit Prose). And I think for us—Felicia, Maia, Kristin, Mike and me—it's about finding it for the first time: playing, writing, learning together as a new band.”

Each EP will highlight a different vocalist from the band and Super João highlights Longstreth. The band’s current lineup is Longstreth, Maia Friedman, Felicia Douglass, Kristin Slipp, and Mike Johnson.

In June, the band released the EP Flight Tower. Previously the band shared Flight Tower songs “Inner World”—which was one of Songs of the Week—and “Lose Your Love,” via a video for the track. Flight Tower was the second EP in the series, the first one, Windows Open, was released in March. Previously we shared two songs from Windows Open: “Overlord,” a new song the band shared in February via a video for the track, and “Search For Life,” shared via a lyric video in March. All five EPs will be later collected in one box set.

In July the band did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music. In a five-way split screen the band performed four singles: "Lose Your Love," "Overlord," "Inner World" and "Search For Life."

Dirty Projectors’ last album was 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose.

Super João Tracklist:

1. Holy Mackerel

2. I Get Carried Away

3. You Create Yourself

4. Moon, If Ever

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.